Hamiltion man, 20, arrested after running through traffic away from police

A 20-year old Hamilton has been arrested after he was seen running through traffic.

While investigating, the police found out there was a warrant for his arrest and upon being arrested they found out he was in possession of drugs and an illegal weapon.

The man was walking on Wilson Street near Victoria Avenue around 10 am yesterday morning when he noticed the officer on patrol and that is when he took off. The police officer caught up to him and the man told the officer about his outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

During a subsequent search police seized an undisclosed amount of meth, bear spray and drug paraphernalia.

The man has now been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying an concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine and fail to comply.

He is expected to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse today.