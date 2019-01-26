Hamilton non-profit hosts fourth annual ‘STEM Hack’

Middle school students from around the Golden Horseshoe put their STEM skills to the test at McMaster University today.

Around 200 kids took part in the fourth annual STEM Hacks.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Students between grades five and eight were put into groups and given a challenge based around the automotive industry.

The event was organized by Mathstronauts, a non-profit organization that empowers and enriches youth through STEM education.