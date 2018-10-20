Hamilton mayoral candidates hit the pavement to drum up last minute support

Its the final weekend before municipal elections. Today, the leading mayoral candidates in Hamilton hit the pavement, and were knocking on doors in a final pitch to win over voters.

A recent poll shows Hamiltonians are divided between Fred Eisenberger and Vito Sgro, citing the LRT as a major issue.

Sgro has been accused of running his campaign on one issue. His slogan, ‘Stop the billion dollar train’. Something Eisenberger says can be misguiding to Hamiltonians.

“Misinformed. He’s done a pretty good job at selling an idea that doesn’t make any sense.”

Sgro’s idea to stop the LRT project is based on the promise Premier Doug Ford has made; that the $1 billion that was allotted to the LRT can be used for infrastructure in the city instead.

“I am confident that the money is there, I am confident.”

Eisenberger says its unfortunate that Sgro is basing his campaign on the light rail transit project as there are many other issues in the city just as important.

A recent poll shows that Hamiltonians are nearly 50-50 between voting for Eisenberger and Sgro. The survey also showing a city split almost down the middle on supporting the LRT or not.

Many of the Hamiltonians say the LRT is a deciding factor for them in this election.

Election day is on Monday. Voters need to bring a piece of identification that has a home address on it.

Visit your cities website to find out your closest voting station and the time it opens and closes.