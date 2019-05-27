;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant arrested in Niagara

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: arrest, canada wide warrant, hamilton, Jesse Napper, niagara, police


A Hamilton wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for several violent offences was arrested Sunday in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Hamilton police say they received information that Jesse Napper was in the Niagara region from a cell phone ping.

With the help of Niagara Regional police, Napper was arrested without incident at a hotel in the area of Glendale Ave. and Counsell St.

Napper was wanted by Hamilton police for a disturbance that took place on October 3, 2018 in the area of Old Ancaster Rd. He fled the scene before police arrived.  He was charged with assault with a weapon, assault level 2, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Napper is schedule to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse on Monday.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant arrested in Niagara

Hamilton woman with 3 kids in vehicle charged in road rage incident

Niagara police investigate theft from unlocked vehicles

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php