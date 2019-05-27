Hamilton man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant arrested in Niagara

A Hamilton wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for several violent offences was arrested Sunday in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Hamilton police say they received information that Jesse Napper was in the Niagara region from a cell phone ping.

With the help of Niagara Regional police, Napper was arrested without incident at a hotel in the area of Glendale Ave. and Counsell St.

Napper was wanted by Hamilton police for a disturbance that took place on October 3, 2018 in the area of Old Ancaster Rd. He fled the scene before police arrived. He was charged with assault with a weapon, assault level 2, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Napper is schedule to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse on Monday.