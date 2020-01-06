Hamilton man wanted for violent store robbery

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant for a Hamilton man they say was involved in a variety store robbery the sent a man to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Police say three thieves robbed the ‘Extra Variety Store’ on Cannon St. around 10 p.m. New Years Eve. The 65-year-old cashier was stabbed several times behind the counter and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have identified 21-year-old Grayson Robert Aylesworth as one of the suspects. He is facing charges of robbery, disguise with intent and assault. Police say he is known to frequent shelters and is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him and call 911.