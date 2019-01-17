Hamilton man wanted by police found with drugs and weapons

A 26-year-old Hamilton man faces drug and weapon charges after being recognized by a police officer.

Police say the man was cycling northbound on Victoria Ave. near Barton St. around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

An officer on patrol recognized him as someone wanted in connection with an incident from 2017.

The man was arrested.

While being searched, officers found methamphetamine and fentanyl along with brass knuckles and a knife.

He’s been charged with two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday.