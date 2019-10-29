Hamilton man wanted after police recover loaded handgun

A 21-year-old Scarborough man is facing a number of firearm-related charges after Hamilton police recovered a loaded handgun in a vehicle.

On October 28, police say they were investigating two men in the area of Upper Wellington and Limeridge who were believed to be involved in criminal activity and in possession of weapons. As police approached, the men fled. One suspect was later located behind a strip plaza and was arrested. The second suspect remains outstanding.

20-year-old Deren Akyeam-Pong of Hamilton is wanted for numerous charges including firearm offences, driving disqualified and fail to comply to court orders.

A loaded handgun was recovered after police searched the vehicle involved.