Hamilton man taken to hospital after motorcycle runs into curb

Hamilton police are investigating a crash that threw a man off a motorcycle in East Hamilton last night.

The man was riding a 2008 Triumph motorcycle on King Street East when he reportedly lost control and hit a curb near Main Street East around 7:30 p.m. last night. He was then thrown from the bike.

A 25-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Police would like to speak with the driver of the four-door white sedan that was in the area at the time of the crash. Police are asking the driver of the sedan and anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905)546-4753 or (905)546-4755.