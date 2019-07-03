;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man taken to hospital after motorcycle runs into curb

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, Local
Tags: collision, east Hamilton, hamilton, hamilton police, Hamilton Police Service, King Street East, main street east, motorcycle crash


Hamilton police are investigating a crash that threw a man off a motorcycle in East Hamilton last night.

The man was riding a 2008 Triumph motorcycle on King Street East when he reportedly lost control and hit a curb near Main Street East around 7:30 p.m. last night. He was then thrown from the bike.

A 25-year-old Hamilton man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

Police would like to speak with the driver of the four-door white sedan that was in the area at the time of the crash. Police are asking the driver of the sedan and anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905)546-4753 or (905)546-4755.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man taken to hospital after motorcycle runs into curb

Car of Ancaster woman allegedly shot at on Highway 403

The incredible journey made by one arctic fox, walking more than 4,000 kilometres from Norway to Canada

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php