Hamilton man sent to hospital after downtown stabbing

A 56-year-old man received serious but none-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during an altercation on Wednesday night.

Police say someone called 9-1-1 after hearing screaming from an alleyway at Main and Wellington just before 11:00 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene a man was found with stab wounds in his left calf. Investigating officers believe it may have been the result of a possible robbery.

The victim is expected to make full recovery. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Staff Sergeant’s office at 905-546-4725.