A 45-year-old man has been taken to hospital after he was found inside a dumpster in Hamilton.

Police say the man was found in a dumpster on Emerald St. around 6 p.m. Thursday.

He was taken to hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

It is not clear why the man was inside the dumpster or what state he was found in.

Hamilton police say the are currently investigating the incident.