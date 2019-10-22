Hamilton man facing child pornography charges

A 26-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation by Hamilton police.

Members of the Hamilton Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit began looking into an individual they say was distributing child pornography to other users of an online text-based chat application.

On Oct. 17, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Hamilton and arrested Phillip Jodoin.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with additional information that could help the investigation to contact 905-540-5247.