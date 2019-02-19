Hamilton man faces 18 charges in Westdale prowling incidents

A 32-year-old man is facing 18 charges including sexual assault and voyeurism in connection with several incidents in the city’s west end last year.

Daniel Severin, of Hamilton, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with four counts each of voyeurism and break and enter commit voyeurism, six counts of criminal harassment and one count each of break and enter commit sexual assault, sexual assault.

Hamilton police responded to a series of suspicious break and enters in the Westdale area between August and September 2018. They allege Severin was involved in six of those incidents.

Police say Severin is also charged with possession of child pornography, and accessing child pornography after videos were found on his electronic devices. Investigators say those charges are not associated with the Westdale incidents.

Investigators are continuing their investigation and say further charges may be laid.

Hamilton police thanked the Westdale and McMaster Security Services in a news release for their help in the investigation.

Detectives are expected to provide more details about the case at 1 p.m. at HPS central station.

Anyone with information that could help police with the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Det. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3833.