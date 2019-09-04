Hamilton man dead in two vehicle crash in Flamborough

Highway 8 remains closed in both directions after a fatal crash that left a 36-year-old Hamilton man dead.

Police were called to a serious two vehicle collision on Highway 8 near Lynden Rd. around 11 a.m.

OPP say the 36-year-old was travelling northbound on Highway 8 and attempted to pass traffic. When he saw oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes the driver tried to return back to his lane but lost control of the car, hit the gravel shoulder and spun around. The car was then broadsided by a white van travelling southbound and the man was ejected from his car.

The 36-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the white van was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

OPP continue to investigate but do not believe weather was a factor in the crash.