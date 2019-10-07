Hamilton man charged with voyeurism, prowl near dwelling house

Hamilton police have arrested a 26-year-old man after he was allegedly caught filming a woman through a basement window.

Ryan McKay is charged with voyeurism, and prowl near dwelling house.

The charges stem from an incident back on Sept. 28 in the area of Main St. and Sherman Ave. in Hamilton.

In a Facebook post that has been widely shared online, a woman claims a man was caught videotaping her roommate around 3 a.m. The woman said the man ran away when the victim noticed him but returned an hour later.

Investigators say the suspect was detained by area residents and arrested when police arrived on scene.

Police say a search warrant was conducted at a home in the city and officers are “reviewing evidence.”

They believe there may be more victims and are reminding residents to secure doors and windows.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.