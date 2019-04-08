Hamilton man charged with sexual assault of youth

Hamilton police have arrested a 61-year-old man for sexual assault involving a youth and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police say a youth went to a central Hamilton home on March 26 and was given cannabis. The victim was then allegedly sexually assaulted.

An investigation into the incident revealed another youth had allegedly been sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between December 2017 and May 2018.

Leonard Bekendam, of Hamilton, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

Police say they have received information that the accused has allegedly sexually assaulted other youth who have not yet been identified.

Detectives say the 61-year-old man is previously from the Brant County and Brantford area.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Jamie Moore at 905-546-3855.