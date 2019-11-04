Hamilton man charged with possession of child pornography

A 56-year-old Hamilton man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation by Hamilton police.

Back in September, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit were contacted by the security department of a local business that reported one of their employees.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized a number of electronic that stored digital media.

Police say they found more than 500 digital media files of child pornography.

Eduardas Povilauskas, of Hamilton, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with possession of child pornography.

He was later released on a recognizance of bail.

Anyone with additional information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 905-540-5247.