A Hamilton man has been arrested on numerous drug-related charges after police executed a search warrant on his home.

On June 19 after a lengthy investigation, Hamilton police arrested 24-year-old Brian Justin Troop at a residence in the area of Brucedale and Upper Wentworth. They seized approximately $35 000 in drugs.

Troop was charged with the purpose of trafficking cocaine, MDMA, Psilocybin and Xanax.