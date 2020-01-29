Hamilton man charged in alleged phone fraud scam

A 26-year-old Hamilton man is facing six charges in an alleged phone fraud scam.

Toronto police say the man approached his victims by pretending to be an RCMP officer and recruiting their help in a non-existent investigation. They say he then made demands to his victims to withdrawal large sums of money and purchase gift cards and share the details with him over the phone. Police did not say exactly how much money was involved.

Emre Suna is facing three counts each of fraud over $5,000 and possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 27.

Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.