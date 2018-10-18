;
Hamilton man charged in 24-hour robbery spree

A Hamilton man has been charged in a 24-hour robbery spree earlier this month.

Police were called to a pharmacy robbery near Queenston Rd. and Nash Rd, around noon on Oct. 11.

A man armed with a knife entered the pharmacy and tried to steal narcotics.

He was not successful and there were no injuries.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. that same man tried to rob a variety store near Melvin Ave.

The store clerk sustained minor injuries after being punched in the head.

Police say no weapon was used and no merchandise was stolen.

Finally, on Oct. 12, the man walked into the TD Bank on Queenston Rd. with a note demanding cash.

He fled with a small amount of money. No one was injured.

Franklin Lewis, 28, has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of failure to comply with probation.



