Hamilton man arrested in slew of break and enters

Category: Hamilton
A Hamilton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a slew of break and enters in the city.

A Honda Civic was stolen from the area of Quigley Rd. in Hamilton just after midnight on Aug. 26.

According to police that vehicle was used in several break and enters over the course of the night.

Several cigarettes were stolen from the Easy In and Out convenience store on Main St. E.

Cigarettes were also stolen from the Petro Canada on Victoria Ave. and the Husky Gas station on Stonechurch Rd. E.

Investigators from Hamilton’s BEAR unit arrested Michael Clark, 30, of Hamilton.

Clark faces several charges including vehicle theft, break and enter and failure to comply with recognizance.

Officers say they are still investigating and are working with Halton Regional Police to look into similar break and enters in the Hamilton and Burlington areas.



