Hamilton man arrested in rash of break and enters

A man has been arrested after police were called to a break and enter in progress in Hamilton.

It happened near Nash Rd. South and Queenston Rd. on Wednesday shortly before 10 a.m.

Officers say the residents were home when someone tried to break into their house.

The homeowners called police and officers located a suspect nearby.

Randy Hall, 33, was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, two counts of break and enter commit and six counts of fail to comply probation.

Police say Hall is connected to two other residential break-ins on Hamilton’s east mountain.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Fabiano Mendes at 905-546-8967 or Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.