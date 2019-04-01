;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton man arrested in high-end tool thefts from Home Depot

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a number of thefts and robberies in Halton Region.

Halton police say Home Depot stores in Oakville and Burlington were targeted on several occasions since January. They say high-end power tools and barbeques were stolen.

During one of the incidents, the suspect wielded a knife at a store employee who tried to stop him.

Fabian Peretin, of Hamilton, faces several charges including robbery with violence, utter threats, assault police and dangerous driving.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Samantha Coysh at 905-825-4747, ext. 2245.



