Hamilton man arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

A 27-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with multiple child pornography charges after the Hamilton Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit conducted an investigation into a suspect distributing child porn through an online text-based chat app.

On October 10 members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant on a Hamilton residence and seized electronic devices.

Alexander Dzonov was arrested and charged with distribution of child pornography, accessing and possession of child pornography, and failure to comply with a probation order.

A forensic examination of the seized electronic devices is ongoing and it is possible that further charges may be filed.

If you have information in regards to this you can contact a member of the Hamilton Police Service’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-540-5247 or Crime Stoppers.