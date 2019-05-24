Hamilton man arrested for breaking into vehicles in Oakville

Halton police have charged a Hamilton man for breaking into vehicles and stealing one of them.

On May 19, several unlocked vehicles were broken into in the area of Eighth Line between Upper Middle Rd. and Dundas St. One vehicle had a set of keys inside and was stolen.

The suspect then made credit and debit card purchases at several Hamilton stores.

34 year-old Keighan Monteith-Bethune was arrested in Hamilton on May 21. He is charged with 9 counts of theft under $5000, theft of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit cards and 4 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Halton Police are reminding the public that theses types of crime can be minimized by locking your vehicle, removing any valuable items and do not leave spare keys inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to contact Detective Constable Mark Bingham at 905-825-4747 ext. 2268