Hamilton man arrested for allegedly spray-painting dumpster with Nazi symbols

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly spray-painted Nazi symbols on a dumpster in Hamilton.

Police were called 3 Emerald St. North for reports of mischief in progress.

When police arrived they found swastikas, SS Lightning Bolt symbols and other hate bias-related speech sprayed with black paint on the exterior of a garbage bin.

Officers searched the area and found a man hiding behind the dumpster. Police say he was found with “evidence placing him at the scene.”

Shane Gorman has been charged with mischief under $5,000.