Hamilton man arrested in CIBC bank robbery

Hamilton police are thanking the public after several tips from the community led to the arrest of an alleged bank robber.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, an armed man entered the CIBC branch on Barton St. Police say the man showed off a handgun and demanded the teller fill a paper bag with money.

The teller handed over the cash and the man fled the bank to an awaiting vehicle.

On Sept. 7, police released a surveillance image of the suspect. “A media release was posted requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “As a result of the release, several members of the public came forward and were able to successfully identify the suspect.”

Michael Ivo White, of Hamilton, was arrested on Thursday and charged with robbery with firearm and breach of probation.