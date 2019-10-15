Hamilton man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle collision

Niagara Regional Police Service is investigating a collision that left a Hamilton man in critical condition.

It happened on Monday at Silver St. and Krick Rd. in West Lincoln.

Police say a Honda Civic driven by a 50-year-old man collided with a Yamaha motorcycle in the intersection.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered life threatening injuries after being thrown.

The 26-year-old was airlifted to an out of town hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 5500.