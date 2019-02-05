;
Hamilton man accused of trying to steal vehicle in Burlington

A Hamilton man has been arrested after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle in Burlington.

Police say a homeowner spotted a man trying to steal a 2016 Subaru from the driveway of his home near Headon Rd. on Feb. 4.

When the man was confronted by the homeowner, he fled on foot. Police later found him hiding in a storage shed in the backyard of a nearby home.

Michael Allen, 19, has been charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failure to comply.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.



