Hamilton man accused of sexually assaulting personal support worker

A Hamilton man has been charged after a personal support worker was sexually assaulted.

Police launched an investigation after they were contacted by a woman on Nov. 28.

It’s alleged a man solicited care from an in-home personal support worker and then sexually assaulted the woman.

Gabriel Ferreira, 52, has been charged with sexual assault and disobey court order.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Cst. Michal Buszkowski at 905-540-5543.