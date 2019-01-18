Hamilton man accused of sexual assault, choking women he met online

A 36-year-old man who allegedly choked and sexually assaulted two women he met online has been charged and police are concerned there may be more victims.

Christopher Yip, of Hamilton, was arrested on Jan. 16 and charged with two counts each of sexual assault, forcible confinement and choking in relation to two separate incidents.

Police say two women, aged 23 and 25, met Yip through an online dating website.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help police to contact Det. Const. Ashley Lee at 905-540-5543.