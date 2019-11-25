Hamilton man, 73, arrested in fatal hit and run

A Hamilton man has been arrested after a senior was killed in a fatal hit and run collision last week.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the intersection of King St. East and Cameron Ave. South in Hamilton.

A 70-year-old Hamilton woman was crossing the roadway when she was knocked to the ground by the front bumper of a grey Ford F150 pickup truck.

The vehicle continued to turn left before fleeing the area.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

On Saturday, Hamilton police released photos of a truck they believed was involved in the collision and appealed to the driver to surrender to police.

Police say 73-year-old Daniel Wilson turned himself into police on Saturday. He appeared in court on Sunday and has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and fail to remain at a collision.

Investigators are continuing their investigation into the incident and ask anyone with information that could help police to contact detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.