Hamilton man, 55, wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Hamilton police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 55-year-old man who is wanted for several “violent offences.”

Jesse Napper is wanted for assault, forcible confinement, mischief, utter threats and assault with a weapon.

Officers were called to an address in the area of Old Ancaster Rd. and Governors Rd. shortly before 11 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2018.

“As a result of the investigation into the incident, the involvement of a 55-year-old Hamilton man was established; however, he fled the scene prior to police arrival,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Anyone with information on Napper’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Cst. Scott Yuill or Sgt. Scott Hamilton at 905-546-8911.