Hamilton man, 41, charged with stunt driving, speeding

Hamilton police are reminding residents there is zero-tolerance for stunt driving after a 41-year-old man had his license suspended and vehicle impounded.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle heading northbound at a high rate of speed on Centennial Pkwy. near Webster Rd.

An officer travelling in the opposite direction clocked the vehicle going 134 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

The driver was pulled over and charged with stunt driving, and speeding. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s license for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.