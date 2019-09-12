Hamilton man, 39, arrested following armed robbery spree

Police have arrested a Hamilton man in connection with a three-day armed robbery spree.

Five commercial stores in Ancaster, Dundas and the west end of Hamilton were targeted, police say.

During all of the incidents, police say a man armed with a metal bar entered the store and made demands for cash. He managed to steal an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

CHCH News obtained video surveillance of one of the robberies that took place early Wednesday morning at a Pioneer gas station at the corner of Mohawk Rd. and Garth St.

The video appears to show the man confront a store employee while holding what a metal rod in his hands. The clerk says the thief demanded money and lottery tickets. The video shows the man grab an entire tray of lottery tickets before he walks behind the counter and steals some cash.

The four remaining robberies happened on Monday at two convenience stores, a gas station, and a restaurant.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with five counts of robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes is asked to call Det. Cst. Patrick Cole at 905-546-3886 or Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991.