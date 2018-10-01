Hamilton man, 37, arrested in hit-and-run

Hamilton police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian last month.

Police were called to the intersection of King St. West and Hess St. North around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

They say a 33-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a Mini Cooper. The driver stopped the vehicle but then fled the area on foot – leaving the car behind with a smashed front windshield and large dent in the hood.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in stable but serious condition.

Early Monday morning, officers located the alleged driver and executed a search warrant at a central Hamilton home.

Richard Pryce was arrested and charged with fail to remain.