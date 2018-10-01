;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton man, 37, arrested in hit-and-run

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crash, hamilton police, hit and run, pedestrian

MiniCooper

Hamilton police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a pedestrian last month.

Police were called to the intersection of King St. West and Hess St. North around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

They say a 33-year-old man was crossing the street when he was struck by a Mini Cooper. The driver stopped the vehicle but then fled the area on foot – leaving the car behind with a smashed front windshield and large dent in the hood.

The victim was rushed to hospital and remains in stable but serious condition.

Early Monday morning, officers located the alleged driver and executed a search warrant at a central Hamilton home.

Richard Pryce was arrested and charged with fail to remain.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man, 37, arrested in hit-and-run

Bruce County charm

Burlington woman charged with stunt driving in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php