Hamilton man, 35, arrested for romance scam

A Hamilton man has been arrested after a woman was defrauded of a “significant amount of money” following a 16-month courtship online.

Paulo Egbobawaye, 35, is facing five charges including fraud over $5,000, laundering proceeds of crime and identity fraud.

He is schedule to appear in court on Oct. 30.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious of online and often fictitious people on legitimate dating sites who say they are unable to travel or meet in person.

“In many cases the individual will claim to be from North America but currently living or working abroad and therefore unable to meet in person,” said Halton police in a news release. “Once the relationship grows stronger the individual will claim some form of hardship that requires the transfer of funds to them, often by wire transfer.”

Police have offered to following tips to help prevent this type of scam.

Never send money or e-tranfers to someone you have never met

Check your facts and do your research; do not accept cheques for cashing on someone else’s behalf

If in doubt, seek some help or advice. A sober second look at a situation from a trusted outsider, can often provide clarity and insight

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who may be the victim of another romance scam is asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Rudall at 905-825-4747, ext. 8742.