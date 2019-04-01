;
Hamilton man, 23, arrested for break and enter

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: break and enter, Cody Ascroft-Walker, crime, hamilton, hamilton mountain, Hamilton Police Service, police


A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a suspicious person was seen checking door handles on parked vehicles on the central mountain.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of East 23rd St. and Queensdale Ave. East.

A witness told officers they saw a man going to different vehicles on the street and checking the door handles.

Police arrested the man after he was spotted getting into a pick-up truck.

Investigators discovered the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for break and enter and mischief under $5,000 in relation to an incident in February 2019.

Police also discovered he was in possession of a knife and property belonging to a nearby convenience store. Police allege the man broke into the store prior to getting into the pickup truck.

Cody Ascroft-Walker, of Hamilton, has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon, possession stolen property under $5,000, break and enter, and fail to comply recognizance.



