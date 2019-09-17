Hamilton man, 21, dies after being struck by Jeep

A 21-year-old man has died nearly three weeks after he was hit by a vehicle in Hamilton.

Back on Aug. 21, police say the man was attempting to cross the street in the area of King St. East and Ottawa St. South when he was struck by a 2010 Jeep.

The man was rushed to hospital in critical condition with a serious head injury. He died as a result of his injuries on Sept. 9.

The 45-year-old woman who was driving the Jeep was not injured in the collision. Police previously said speed and impairment were not believed to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and any witnesses who have not spoken to police are asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

This is the ninth fatal motor vehicle collision in Hamilton for 2019 and the fourth involving a pedestrian.