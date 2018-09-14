;
Hamilton lawyer charged with theft in connection with the Caledonia class action lawsuit

A Hamilton lawyer is scheduled to appear in court September 25th to answer to charges in connection with the Caledonia class action lawsuit.

Police say 64-year-old John Wallace Findlay was the plaintiff’s counsel when the class action against a number of parties, including the OPP and the province of Ontario, was settled for $20 million back in 2011.

Findlay was responsible for the management and distribution of the settlement monies and after the original disbursements, there was approximately $2.2 million in reserve funds in 2013.

Then in May 2017, police say Findlay reported himself to the law society of Ontario after having used the trust money.

He was arrested Wednesday and is now facing a number of charges including criminal breach of trust, theft and fraud.



