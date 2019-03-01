Hamilton is looking at ways to change who pays for what for public transit

The city of Hamilton is looking at ways to change who pays for what in terms of public transit. It could mean significantly higher taxes for some and a potential tax break for others.

The question council is debating is whether everyone in urban Hamilton should pay the same for transit. If all homeowners in urban Hamilton are expected to pay the same, suburban areas could see hefty tax hikes. Anywhere from $100 in Stoney Creek to $250 in Ancaster.

Ward 12 councillor Lloyd Ferguson says his Ancaster constituents are not going to stand for limited bus service and higher taxes and neither will he.

“To expect us to pay an extra 3.6% for transit with no increase in service is ridiculous.”

Currently, inner city homeowners pay 3 times as much in transit taxes as those living in more suburban areas like Stoney Creek and Waterdown. Mayor Fred Eisenberger says taxing everyone in the the urban city and the suburbs the same and providing more bus service to suburban areas is the way to go.

Councillor Sam Merulla argues that the city should increase the transit tax in the suburbs but instead of giving residents in the inner city a tax break, that $15 million difference should be put back into the HSR budget to increase service.

Merulla and the mayor suggested creating a committee made up of 3 suburban councillors and 3 urban councillors to re-assess who pays what for transit and have that figured out before the 2020 budget.