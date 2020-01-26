Hamilton in a potential “Gas War”

Hamilton residents may have noticed some gas stations have been selling fuel at low prices in the last couple days.

Gas Buddy, a search engine for the best local gas prices, has reported the number as low as 89.6 cents per gallon at some stations in the area on Saturday evening.

Dan McTeague, President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says he believes that there is a “gas war” in Hamilton. Some retailers are matching the low prices from others in order to retain consumers.

McTeague estimates that as of Sunday afternoon retailers should not be selling below 1.02 cents per gallon if they are looking to break even. Gas Buddy is still finding prices well below that number.

McTeague will be speaking on what locals can expect for gas prices in the coming weeks on CHCH Evening News tonight at 6:00 p.m.