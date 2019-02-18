Hamilton hosts first ever Heritage Rumble

Courage Pro Wrestling holding the first ever Hamilton Heritage Rumble taking place at the Lincoln Alexander Center the city of Hamilton has a proud yet under-appreciated heritage of professional wrestling. The Hamilton Heritage will crown the first ever champion after a rumble match. The first royal rumble presented by the world wrestling federation now WWE took place at Copps Coliseum now First Ontario Center and it has since become one of the biggest events of the year for the WWE. It’s only fitting Hamilton heritage crowns their first champion in a 30 person over the top rope rumble match.