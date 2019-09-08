Hamilton holds annual Walk of Hope for Ovarian Cancer awareness

For survivors of Ovarian cancer, along with their family and friends, this is one of the most important days of the year.

It’s the day that people, often in teams, take part in the annual Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope.

One of the most successful events is held here in Hamilton. All money raised goes toward research to find a cure to ovarian cancer and this year’s event in Hamilton is the most successful yet.

Each participant in the walk has a personal story that leads to their involvement. Before the Walk For Hope even began, organizers had raised more than $25,000 for research into ovarian cancer. A record for the local walk.