Hamilton hockey legend Harry Howell dead at 86

Hamilton
The Hamilton community and hockey world are mourning the death of a local legend.

Hamilton native Harry Howell has passed away at the age of 86.

Howell played 1,411 games in the NHL between 1952-1973. He was awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman during the 1966-1967 season.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

Howell spent 17 seasons with the New York Rangers. His No. 3 is one of only ten numbers that has been retired by the iconic Original Six franchise.

The City of Hamilton renamed North Wentworth Arena in Flamborough after Harry Howell in 2014.

 



