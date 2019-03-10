Hamilton hockey legend Harry Howell dead at 86

The Hamilton community and hockey world are mourning the death of a local legend.

Hamilton native Harry Howell has passed away at the age of 86.

Howell played 1,411 games in the NHL between 1952-1973. He was awarded the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman during the 1966-1967 season.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of Honoured Member Harry Howell. We offer our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/MEgSlQduuB — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) March 10, 2019

Howell spent 17 seasons with the New York Rangers. His No. 3 is one of only ten numbers that has been retired by the iconic Original Six franchise.

The City of Hamilton renamed North Wentworth Arena in Flamborough after Harry Howell in 2014.