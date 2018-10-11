;
Hamilton historian Margaret Houghton has died

Posted:       Last updated:
Margaret Houghton, who was known as Hamilton’s Premier Authority on Hamilton’s history has died at the age of 66.

Margaret spent nearly 38 years working in the local history and archives department. As an archivist, she collected and preserved information and artifacts about the city and was inducted into the Hamilton Gallery of Distinction in 2015.

Paul Takala from Hamilton public library says Houghton’s legacy will live on in the work that she’s done, and the many people she inspired.

Houghton was a great help to our CHCH newsroom, providing information and photos for stories on Hamilton’s past.



