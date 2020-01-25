Hamilton has second wastewater bypass of the year

Hamilton’s Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant went through a bypass this morning. This followed the wet weather yesterday and overnight causing the treatment plant to exceed it’s capacity.

The City of Hamilton is also saying that the Main/King and Greenhill CSO tanks are overflowing and the Eastwood tank is nearing its capacity.

This is already Hamilton’s second wastewater bypass of the year. The first one occurred on January 11th and released 638 million litres.

Hamilton was under a rainfall warning today but it was called off just before 9:00 a.m.

Information about which CSO tank locations are actively overflowing is available on the City’s website at www.hamilton.ca/wastewatermonitoring

CHCH News will update when the volume and duration of this recent bypass has been released.