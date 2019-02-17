Hamilton has it’s 10th shooting of the year

A man in his 20’s was shot at a bar in downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Police established a task force to combat the sharp rise of gun violence in the city. Shots rang out inside of Boulevard Billiards on York Bloulevard at Queen Street. Police say a man in his 20’s was shot and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. While some say the bar is a fun and inviting place others say the Billiards bar, which shares a building with Tonic night club is rowdy and unsafe. The businesses next to the Billiards bar and even businesses across the street say this is very concerning. This is the city’s 10th shooting of the year. Police have put together a task force to help combat gun violence and drug trafficking after an alarming increase of incidents. Hamilton police have not released any details about the attacker who fled the scene.