;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton has it’s 10th shooting of the year

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: billiards bar, hamilton, queen street, shooting, york bloulevard


A man in his 20’s was shot at a bar in downtown Hamilton. Hamilton Police established a task force to combat the sharp rise of gun violence in the city. Shots rang out inside of Boulevard Billiards on York Bloulevard at Queen Street. Police say a man in his 20’s was shot and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. While some say the bar is a fun and inviting place others say the Billiards bar, which shares a building with Tonic night club is rowdy and unsafe. The businesses next to the Billiards bar and even businesses across the street say this is very concerning. This is the city’s 10th shooting of the year. Police have put together a task force to help combat gun violence and drug trafficking after an alarming increase of incidents. Hamilton police have not released any details about the attacker who fled the scene.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton has it's 10th shooting of the year

Ticats director of personnel Shawn Burke breaks down free agent moves

Valens lake host ice fishing derby

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php