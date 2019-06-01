;
Hamilton Golf & Country club nails down the final touches for next week’s Canadian Open

The countdown is on to the RBC Canadian Open and the Hamilton Golf and Country Club is a busy place with crews working on the final touches for Canada’s biggest golf tournament.

“We are 90% of the way there, still got the whole weekend to put all the finishing touches on.” Bryan Crawford, tournament director.

Bryan Crawford says while the wet weather made for a trickier set up these past few weeks, everything is going according to schedule.

More than 120 000 people will attend the Canadian Open which starts Monday and runs until Sunday at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, one of the oldest in Canada.

There’ll be plenty of other activities as well, including food tasting from local restaurants and music. Florida Georgia Line will be taking the stage Friday night.

There will also be road closures in the area, Halson St. from Wilson to Golf Links and Golf Links Rd. from Halson to McNiven.



