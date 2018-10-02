;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Forge tryouts

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, Sports
Tags: Forge, hamilton, practice, soccer, tryouts


Hundreds of footballers braved the rain at Tim Horton’s field today to try out for Hamilton’s new soccer team Forge FC.

The city’s new Canadian premier league soccer team will be kicking off in April next year.

The team’s head coach was also introduced today, Bobby Smyrniotis. He is confident fans will enjoy the speed of the game.

“I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised at the level that this league will start with in a few months time. On a North American landscape we’ll be below MLS, but we’ll slowly become the second dominant league in North America.”

More than 220 players showed up for the open tryouts, that number will be reduced to about 50 players by the end of the day.

Forge FC training camp officially opens in February.



LATEST STORIES

Dairy farmers angry over new USMCA deal

The race for mayor in Niagara Falls

Hamilton Forge tryouts

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php