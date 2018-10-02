Hamilton Forge tryouts

Hundreds of footballers braved the rain at Tim Horton’s field today to try out for Hamilton’s new soccer team Forge FC.

The city’s new Canadian premier league soccer team will be kicking off in April next year.

The team’s head coach was also introduced today, Bobby Smyrniotis. He is confident fans will enjoy the speed of the game.

“I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised at the level that this league will start with in a few months time. On a North American landscape we’ll be below MLS, but we’ll slowly become the second dominant league in North America.”

More than 220 players showed up for the open tryouts, that number will be reduced to about 50 players by the end of the day.

Forge FC training camp officially opens in February.