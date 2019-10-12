Hamilton Food Share wants to make sure everyone has a warm meal this holiday

With Thanksgiving, this weekend Hamilton Food Share is giving back by kicking off its holiday push to make sure everyone has a warm meal on the table for the holidays.

Hamilton Food Share ships and receives large quantities of donations to supply 14 food banks and hot meal programs across the city.

It is the food bank hub for emergency food in Hamilton.

Hamilton Food Share provides 3.35 million pounds of food a year to those who need it most. Donations are always welcome as they say nearly 13 thousand people, including 5 thousand children, rely on the food bank each and every month.

We spoke with the organization’s resource development manager earlier today.